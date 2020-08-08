Last Chance Tour Train still going strong amidst pandemic

HELENA – The Last Chance Tour Train is still going strong amidst the pandemic, offering you historic tours aboard the open-air tour trains.
The trains have been in the Capital City since 1954 and have been showing riders the fun way to see the beautiful historic Helena.
Riders will be able to see the rich mansion district, the Cathedral of St. Helena and roll by the governor’s homes. You will be also cruise by Reeder’s Alley, a restored miners’ village, while enjoying the unique architecture along Last Chance Gulch and see the old fire tower.
“It's a unique operation and I think Helena really has a lot to offer historically and that has made it attractive," says Lee Holmes, Executive Director of Last Chance tours. “Also, word of mouth is a great advertiser out there. We a do a good job and they go home and they say go to Helena and see the Last Chance Tour Train."
They average about 20,000 riders a year from the beginning of May until the middle of September. But this year they are running at 46% of their normal season. You aren’t required to wear a mask, because they are reducing the number of riders so they can maintain social distancing.
“We follow the guidelines to the T, as best that we can knowing and understanding that we can have an operation that’s outside,” says Holmes. “Right now, we’re grateful and every day is another blessing. We know things could change tomorrow and we couldn’t run it so we do follow the rules.”
The train departs right outside of the Montana Historical Society Monday through Saturday, with the first tour beginning at 11 a.m. If you are interested in finding out more information on the tour train you can do so by clicking here.