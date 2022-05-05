HELENA–Last Week, the Democrats for District 2 debated in Haver for the third Congressional Primaries and continued the conversation about Montana agriculture and the future of farming.

On May 6, at 7:30 p.m. the Democrats will take the stage for a final round for District 1.

The debate will be held in Bozeman, at Montana State University’s campus at Inspirational Hall.

Monica Tranel, from Missoula, Cora Newman, Bozeman and Tom Winter, Polson, will partake in tomorrow’s final Democratic debate surrounding the importance of Montana Agriculture and public policies.

Each participant will be asked questions about not just agriculture, but mental health, access to internet and broadband for rural communities to keep these issues at the forefront of everyone’s mind as we approach this coming election year.

Montana has two seats for the first time in over two decades in the House of Representatives.

June 7th the Primary election will take a vote on a final candidate per-party and per-district.

The final Republican round for the debates will be May 20, in Whitefish.