HELENA, Mont.- It's the time for Spring cleaning and Spring fix-ups, and the City of Helena Recycling Office is offering a latex paint exchange that could help you out.

Residential permit holders can drop off usable latex paint at the Transfer Station during regular business hours from April 29 to May 6.

Paint received through the drop-off will be distributed to permit holders during a pick-up event from May 8 through May 13 at the Transfer Station while supplies last.

Oil-based paint, solvents and other liquids will not be accepted at the Latex Paint Drop-off. Paint from businesses or commercial haulers will not be accepted.

If you cannot make it to the drop-off event to get paint you don’t want out of your home, the City says paint and solvents must be solidified in sand, dirt or kitty litter for disposal.