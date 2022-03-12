HELENA, Mont. - Police were called to the Capitol Building after a disgruntled man entered the building wearing an orange beanie and a backpack.
the man was yelling profanities at people visiting the capitol building and shouting "free speech!"
Capitol security was alerted, as well as Montana Highway Patrol.
The man went into the basement of the capitol building where a janitorial worker had locked herself in a closet, also calling for security.
Highway Patrol tells us that they have dealt with this man before and that he is mentally ill and non-violent.
Since then, the man has been released by law enforcement.
There was no threat to the building, no threats to any individuals, he was, I think, just stressed-out by current events where he finds himself in life and I think he just needed to vent a little bit,” said Trooper Tom Kruse.
Trooper Kruse is telling those who saw the man coming and saw a potential threat good job in calling security.
