HELENA, Mont. - Psychedelic mushrooms and meth were found during a search of a woman’s home.

According to court documents, on May 5, detectives with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office helped Probation and Parole conduct a search on Kimberly Cole’s house.

During the search, a safe was found in Cole’s bathroom.

After Cole later opened the safe for Probation Officers, it was found to contain a .22 pistol, 3.5 grams of psilocybe cubensis mushrooms and multiple paraphernalia items.

Detectives also located a black makeup bag next to the sink that contained five plastic bags with a white crystallized substance which later tested presumptive positive for meth.

The total weight of the bags was about 86 grams.

In addition, a digital scale was found with the initials KC written in paint.

Detectives also noticed kid’s items, toys, clothing and candy in Cole’s bedroom and bathroom, detectives noting that a kid’s toothbrush was within a foot of the makeup case in the bathroom.

Documents say Cole has two daughters who were not home during the search.

Kimberly A Cole is accused of criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, criminal possession of dangerous drugs and criminal child endangerment.