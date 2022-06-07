HELENA, Mont. - Law enforcement in Helena conducted a sex offender compliance check in the Capital City as a part of the Helena Police Department’s sexual and violent offender monitoring program.

Officers with the Helena Police Department; U.S. Marshals Service; Montana Department of Corrections’ Adult Probation and Parole, and Division of Criminal Investigation; and U.S. Probation and Parole worked in small teams to contact registered sexual offenders living in Helena.

According to the Helena Police Department (HPD), of the 95 registered sex offenders in the Helena City limits, 71 were found to be in compliance.

One offender was found to be in federal custody, three were in the custody of the Department of Corrections, seven were the Lewis and Clark County Jail, one was in the Powell County Jail and two moved out of the Helena city jurisdiction.

An arrest was made for an outstanding warrant, and five offenders were brought into compliance during the operation.

At this time, HPD reports officers are working with the Lewis and Clark County Attorney’s Office to determine the next steps for the five offenders found to be out of compliance.

The operation was funded by the U.S. Marshals Service.

The Helena Police Department thanked the agencies involved for helping them during the annual compliance check.