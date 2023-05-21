WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont. - The Meagher County Sheriff’s Office is looking for more information after one person died and another was injured following a reported gunshot wound at a home in White Sulphur Springs.
Meagher County Sheriff Jon Lopp reports that Sunday morning, Meagher County Dispatch received a call reporting a gunshot wound at the residence.
Sheriff’s deputies and an ambulance responded to the scene and two people were taken to Mountainview Medical Center.
After resuscitation efforts, one person was declared deceased and the other is receiving medical treatment according to the sheriff’s office.
The Montana Department of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Meagher County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.
There are currently no outstanding suspects and there is no risk to the public related to this incident.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Meagher County Sheriff’s Office at 406-547-3397.
“While the investigation is ongoing, the Meagher County Sheriff’s Office would ask that you respect the privacy of the victim’s family while they work through this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all who have been affected by this tragedy,” Sheriff Lopp said.
