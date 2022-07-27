Law enforcement searching for boy reported as a runaway in Helena

HELENA, Mont. - Law enforcement are looking for a boy reported as a runaway in Helena Wednesday.

Leland Means, 16, is described as 5-foot-7, weighing 200-pounds.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office said via Facebook Leland was last seen in the area of Kim's Marina, located in the 8000 block of Canyon Ferry Road.

LCSO said he may possibly be going to a friend's home in Helena.

Anyone who sees Leland is asked to call their local law enforcement office or LCSO at 406-447-8235.