Lawmakers consider bills to revise DUI laws in Montana

HELENA, Mont. - Montana ranks in the top five states for drunk driving arrests, a fact that is leading state lawmakers to consider a bill that would make Montana DUI laws easier to understand.
The bill is an effort to take the current laws and make them easier to interpret for state troopers and peace officers.
Law enforcement officers have long complained about the confusing and disconnected DUI laws in Montana.
This bill is attempting to bring more clarity for those officers, as well as the Montana court system.
The bill that was read today is part of a larger process, and this is the important first step. Representatives of both law enforcement officers and the state's Department of Justice testified in favor of the bill last month.
"This is a good bill,” Derek Oestreicher from the Montana Department of Justice said. “This is a smart bill. This is the reorganization of current law, it's not a new law, and the Department of Justice supports this."
While that bill does not itself create new law, other DUI-based bills are attempting to do so. One of these bills would increase penalties for a fifth or higher DUI, and another would allow breath analysis to be used in a search warrant.
"Our law enforcement officers use breath and blood draw procedures hand in hand in the field, and so this bill just brings those together for their funding source," Rep. Derek Harvey (D-Butte) said.
All three of these bills have passed through one of the chambers and will try to pass the second chamber in the next few weeks. From there, they would go to the governor's desk.