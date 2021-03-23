Lawmakers hear bill that would compensate wrongfully convicted Montanans

HELENA -- Montana lawmakers heard testimony today for a bill, which would create a program to use state funds to compensate people who are wrongfully convicted.
If passed, this bill would set aside $700k for this purpose as of July 1 of this year.
This bill was developed by the Law and Justice interim committee, which meets in between sessions to sort out issues as they arise. The Montana Innocence Project has helped push this project forward, and those in favor of the bill say it would help those who wrongfully spent time in jail to get back on their feet.
"By the time I cleared my name, my friends had gone on to college, they had built careers, bought homes and started families,” Cody Marble, who was wrongfully convicted as a teenager, said.
“I had missed all of it. Meanwhile, I still suffer the trauma and physical pain brought from the time I spent wrongfully incarcerated," Marble said.
If the bill passes, it would provide those who are freed with $60k for each year they were imprisoned and $25k for each additional year on parole or probation.
"In current Montana law, exonerees are sent on their way with nothing,” Patrick Webb, who spoke in favor of the bill, said.
“The state may have intended to provide these individuals with tuition assistance, but as we discovered in the interim process, it is rarely funded and falls far below what the state owes these individuals."
Those opposed to this bill argue it would cost the state too much money.
The bill passed through the house on an 88-11 vote back on Feb. 27. If passed by the Senate, it will go to the Governor's desk.