Lawmakers hear testimony on bill that would reinstate Montana's death penalty procedure

After passing through the House earlier in the session ,the Senate Judiciary Committee heard testimony on a bill that would allow Montana to reinstate the death penalty.
If signed into law, this bill would rework the procedure that Montana uses to administer the penalty.
Now this bill does not determine the legality of the death penalty. The law in Montana is that the death penalty is allowed, but the state has not been able to use it as punishment since 2015, when a Lewis and Clark County judge ruled that the methods for carrying out the sentence were cruel and unusual punishment.
This bill would now allow Montana to seek the death penalty on a case-by-case basis. Those in favor of the bill say if Montana already has capital punishment in place, it might as well be able to use it.
“We are the only state in the country that mandates by statute that a certain class of barbiturate be used,” Attorney General Austin Knudsen testified. “What this bill would not allow is just any old thing off the shelf to be used to execute somebody. I want to make that very clear."
Those against the bill argued that it still constitutes cruel and unusual punishment, and continues to allow too much leeway for how the state can administer the penalty.
"In practice, when we decide to use the death penalty to exercise capital punishment, the costs of those cases over their lifetime is on average one million dollars higher than the cost of imprisoning somebody for life,” Sam Forstag of Montana’s ACLU testified.
They also argued that it would ultimately fall on taxpayers to help fund this bill if signed into law.
This bill passed the house by a 56-42 vote back on Feb. 25. If passed by the Senate, it will go to Gov. Gianforte's desk.