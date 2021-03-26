Lawmakers hear testimony on Born-Alive Child Protection Act

HELENA, Mont. - In the Montana Legislature this session, several bills are attempting to address abortion in the Treasure State.
The bottom line with this bill is that if a child is born alive after an abortion, the healthcare provider must do everything in their power to keep them alive.
While some say this gives the government power to make decisions on behalf of women, others say this could potentially limit the number of abortions in the state altogether.
"We're really here to pray for, and not only support the baby in the womb, but the mother,” said Sharon Nason, the President of Pro-Life Helena. “Again, to help her realize that there are other choices. This is not the only choice that she can make."
The other concerns brought up this morning in the hearing, besides the government interfering with a woman’s choice, are the challenges doctors could face to include civil and even criminal penalties.
"It becomes clear that the only thing it will do is make it harder for doctors and healthcare providers to do their jobs safely,” said Caelen McQuilkin, who testified against the bill. “Though it does happen, born-alive infants after an attempted abortion are rare. But even then, there are already laws in place in this nation to protect these infants."
Those against this bill also say that it would limit the ability women have to make health decisions based on their available options.
The House Judiciary Committee will vote on this bill next week, and if passed by the House it will go to the Governor's desk. There are expected to be court challenges to this bill, which could prevent it from being implemented as those play out.