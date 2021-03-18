Lawmakers hold event to honor impact of women on Montana politics

HELENA – On Thursday at the Capitol, Montana lawmakers participated in an event to honor Women's History Month as they spoke about the impact that women have in Montana politics.
The event today is part of an effort to have a statue in the Capitol for former Gov. Judy Martz, who passed away in 2017. Among others, Lt. Governor Kristen Juras and First Lady Susan Gianforte represented the executive branch of Montana’s government. From the legislative branch, House Majority Leader Sue Vinton and Sen. Jen Gross spoke at the event earlier this afternoon.
"Montana was ahead of the curve in granting equal rights to women,” Vinton said. “It is a legacy that lives on today. I am pleased to serve in leadership in the Montana House of Representatives and to work with so many talented women on both sides of the aisle."
Currently, 12 of Montana’s 50 senators are female, as well as 36 of Montana’s 100 state representatives. The state itself has not elected a female member of the US House of Representatives since Rankin left office in 1943, and the state has never elected a female US Senator. On Thursday, Gross spoke about what Rankin’s legacy means for women involved in Montana politics today.
"In 1911, she became the first woman to address the Montana Legislature when she testified in support of women's suffrage,” Gross said. “She ultimately helped lead the way to the passage of women's voting rights."
Behind closed doors, private fundraising efforts continue as benefactors hope to have a statue of Martz here on the second floor of the Capitol by 2024. The Capitol's General Services Division will have the final say where the statue will go.