Lawmakers make decisions how to spend COVID Federal aid

HELENA, Mont. - Lawmakers are being tasked with determining how to divvy up $2.7B that the state is receiving because of the American Rescue Plan Act.
Perhaps the biggest challenge of this process for lawmakers is that they do not necessarily have all of the guidelines in place specifically for how the money needs to be spent.
Now on the House side, lawmakers just finished putting together the framework for the state's budget itself, and essentially have to duplicate the process. Of the $2.7B the state is receiving; the legislature is responsible for determining where about $900M of that will go.
I spoke earlier today with Democratic leadership here in Helena, who said they are concerned about the potential rush to spend the money before guidelines that are more specific are in place.
"I will say that we have some frustrations with how it seems like the process is going to go in committee,” House Minority Leader Kim Abbott said. “It sounds like we are not really going to be able to run amendments during the committee process, which is frustrating. So we're trying to figure out how, we feel like we have some policy ideas that should be in the mix, and likely aren't going to make it into the first big amendment."
Additionally, I’m told that the targeted places that the federal money will go towards include places like schools, communities, and businesses that were overly impacted by either COVID-19 or subsequent shutdowns that came about last spring to mitigate the spread.
Now I also spoke with republicans, who say lawmakers want the money to go towards projects that are deemed "one time only".
"We also went over some extra recommendations from the executive branch and we obviously went over conversations around broadband moving forward," Rep. Mike Hopkins (R-Missoula) said.
Republicans have also made it clear that they do not want to grow new government programs out of the money they are receiving. Specifically, they want a good chunk of the $900M to go towards critical infrastructure, such as broadband and water supply.