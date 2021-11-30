LCCSO searching for 16-year-old last seen Nov. 4

HELENA, Mont. - The Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old last seen in person on Nov. 4.
Patricia "Trish" Coggle reportedly left her home on Nov. 4 to go to a friend's house. She was last seen on Snapchat on Nov. 9.
She is described as being five feet three inches tall and weighing 110 pounds.
LCCSO says there is also a pickup and hold for Patricia from Juvenile P&P.
If you see Patricia or have any information on her whereabouts, call 406-447-8235, option 1.