HELENA, Mont. - The Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office received several reports from community members claiming to have fallen victim to an online scam involving receiving a security notification that their computer has been compromised.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, the victim will receive an email with a contact number which, when called, goes directly to a scammer.
The scammer then can trick the victim into giving them remote access to their computer and can hold the computer hostage, demanding the victim provide them with gift cards.
The sheriff's office urges you to protect yourself by following these steps:
1. Always verify phone numbers, never answer a phone call from a number you do not recognize.
2. Be aware of emails from suspicious sounding and/or misspelled names of companies.
3. Do NOT open links or attachments unless you were expecting it from the sender of the email.
3. No legitimate organization will ask you to provide them with gift cards. If you are asked to provide gift cards to someone, hang up the phone and contact the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
If you were the victim of a scam, contact the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office at (406) 447-8235.