HELENA, Mont. - Wednesday would have marked Hanna Harris' 29th birthday.

Hanna, a member of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, was killed in Montana in 2013.

In 2019, Hanna's Act was passed and named in her honor.

However, that isn't the only piece of legislation helping the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Person's crisis in the state.

"We have a lot of missing native sisters who are missing every day... and we need to find these women. We need to bring them home, we need to bring justice to our families,"

Another piece of legislation signed into law last year is the Not Invisible Act.

The Not Invisible Act helps increase coordination within the federal government to identify and combat violent crimes in Indian Country.

Hanna's Act lets the Montana Department of Justice hire missing person specialists to help aid in finding missing Montanan's, especially indigenous people.

"Federal, State, and Tribal governments must work together with all of us, especially those of us who have lost daughters, sisters, mothers... We must walk together to strengthen and respond to our Missing and Murdered Indigenous women and girls," said Melinda Harris Limberhand, Hanna's Mother.

Native Americans make up more than 25 percent of the missing persons cases in the Treasure State even though they make up less than 7 percent of the population.

"It's important to keep the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women crisis at the forefront of the national conversation," said former attorney general, Tim Fox.

Hanna's family are advocates for missing and murdered indigenous women and girls - attending walks and supporting those who want to make a change since many MMIP cases have yet to be solved.

"To all the youth... you see something you say something. You know it can be scary and I understand that. But I really hope that deep down in your hearts you know that just saying something could help someone’s life," said Rose Harris, Hanna's sister.

Lawmakers saying it's important to shed light on this tragic issue.

"It's a day of remembrance but also one of resolve, as we recommit ourselves to taking action to keep Tribal communities safe and bring perpetrators to justice. We won't stop until we put an end to this crisis once and for all," said Senator Jon Tester.

Earlier this year, Governor Greg Gianforte hosted a ceremony for the signing of several bills working to continue the dialogue with how to deal with the MMIP epidemic as families look for more to be done to address this issue.