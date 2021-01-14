Legislative COVID-19 Panel meets to finalize new testing, contact tracing protocol

HELENA - The biggest change made by the COVID-19 Legislative Panel Thursday was the introduction of a contact tracer that will be provided by Lewis and Clark county.
"The [Lewis and Clark County] Commission has adopted that contract,” Legislative Services Director Susan Fox said. “They have hired the contract tracer, she is trained. They were supposed to get me, they have a meeting actually this morning with DPHHS, and they will be coordinating the contact tracing, Lewis and Clark County, for those of us that are here."
As of the writing of this article, lawmakers are required to participate remotely if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or awaiting test results. They are also required to notify the legislative contact tracer, local health department and party leadership if they test positive. Earlier, Fox went into further detail about the testing setup in Helena.
"CareHere has agreed that any legislator or legislative staffer, even if they're not on the state health plan and they are symptomatic, they can call and get that rapid test,” Fox said. “If they test negative, they'll go into a PCR test."
Amendments were also introduced and adopted that require legislators to wear face coverings when on the first floor of the Capitol, in areas that include the Legislative Audit, Services and Fiscal divisions.
As of now, two known legislators have tested positive to this point of the session, neither of whom have been in the Capitol since testing positive.