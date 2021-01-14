Legislative COVID-19 Panel meets to finalize new testing, contact tracing protocol

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED ON BEHALF OF THE JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE. ERIC MICHAEL KELLEY, A 36-YEAR-OLD WHITE MALE, HAS GONE MISSING. ERIC WAS LAST SEEN ON JANUARY 13TH, 2021 AT 4:30 PM. ERIC DID NOT RETURN HOME FROM WORK LAST NIGHT AND IS ACTING OUT OF CHARACTER. THERE IS CONCERN FOR HIS WELFARE. ERIC IS 5-FEET, 11-INCHES TALL, 210 POUNDS, WITH BROWN EYES AND GRAY HAIR. HE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING WORK CLOTHES, POSSIBLY CARHARTT JEANS. HE DRIVES A WHITE 2013 CHEVY SILVERADO WITH MONTANA VETERAN PLATE G 4 7 7 0. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON ERIC, PLEASE CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT (406)225-4075, OR DIAL 9 1 1.