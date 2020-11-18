Senate Democrats voted to carry three minority whips into the session. Senators Pomnichowski from Bozeman, Flowers from Belgrade, and Sands from Missoula will serve in the role.
Senators Tom Jacobson and Jill Cohenour ran for the minority leader position with Cohenour winning a razor-thin 10 to 9 vote. After being elected to the position, Cohenour spoke passionately about the challenges that lie ahead.
"We as a group are gonna have a difficult journey,” Cohenour said. “But we are a very small and strategic group of warriors that are going to build together the success of this session."
As for the House... Representative Kim Abbott from Helena will serve as the House Minority Leader, and Representatives Runningwolf of Browning, Bishop of Livingston, and Harvey of Butte will serve as Minority Whips.
State Democrats had a rough showing in the election a couple weeks ago, and their biggest priority in the upcoming session is making sure the party remains on the same page across both chambers.
For the Republicans, it was a muted celebration now that the party has control of both chambers of the Montana Congress, and finally have a Republican -- Greg Gianforte -- ready to move into the governor's house.
They plan to push their mandate with various pieces of legislation. In the Senate -- they elected Mark Blasdel of Kalispell to be the President -- and Cary Smith of Billings to be the Majority Leader.
In the House -- Wylie Galt of Martinsdale will serve as Speaker of the House. And Sue Vinton of Billings will be the House Majority Leader. Majority Leader Vinton was clear on her intentions to protect her party this upcoming session.
"Please know that I can articulate a measured response,” Vinton said. “I am never afraid to stand up, speak out for our conservative principles."
Both parties will continue to make their agenda over the next few weeks -- as well as determine how the session will even take place -- in person or remote.
It is sure to be one of the most talked about sessions in quite some time. Day one of the Session is Jan. 4 in Helena.