Legislators meet for second day on upcoming session rules

HELENA -- Montana lawmakers met again today at the Capitol as both sides try to decide how the upcoming legislative session will look.
While both parties met in both joint and separate sessions today, the biggest thing we have seen so far is back and forth between the two sides.
The past two days have been filled with push back on amendment proposals from both parties. The Democrats propose conducting the session virtually or delaying the session until a vaccine is readily available.
So far, no votes have taken place and lawmakers are set to reconvene in a joint session one week from tomorrow, Dec. 16. Democrats like Sen. Bryce Bennett, who serves as the vice-chair for the rules committee are frustrated on what they call a "failure to take action on clear measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19".
"Well, I'm frustrated by the fact that Democrats are doing everything we can to make sure that Montanans are the focus of these amendments,” Bennett said. “We want to make sure that people are able to safely participate in the session; we want to be part of the solution when it comes to COVID-19. We don't want to exacerbate the problem."
On the Republican side, Sen. Jason Ellsworth, who also sits on the committee, understands why people at risk do not want to be in-person, but he feels as an elected official an obligation to be physically at the capitol.
"In my opinion, we can't take the easy way out and you know, a Democrat proposed that we just not have session right now,” Ellsworth said. “Sounds easy. Um, but we're here to serve the public so you know, we can't go hide in our basement."
Ellsworth also told me that they are emphasizing the desire for public input throughout the session, particularly at a time like this.