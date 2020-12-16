Legislators meet in joint rules session to discuss COVID-19 precautions

HELENA -- Despite public testimony, amendments that proposed wearing a mask and either a remote or a delayed start to the legislative session were voted down.
The amendment that did pass will allow for either in-person or remote participation in the upcoming session. Proposed by Sen. Ellsworth, it will create a panel of leadership to handle all COVID-19 related decisions, which will now go to a full legislative body vote when they convene next year.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, many from around the state expressed their frustrations with the legislature, including Katy Wright, an elementary school teacher from right here in Helena.
“My husband, who is a physician in Helena, also works in a mask for his full workday,” Wright said. “And if he can save people's lives in a mask, you can law-make in a mask."
As the House and Senate met separately in the afternoon, each chamber is still trying to decide the rules for how they will individually proceed. Republicans know they hold the keys to how the session will look, and they continue to try to reassure the public that they will enact precautions.
“I’m just tired of this narrative trying to beat us up and drag us through the mud because we don't want to put this stuff in our rules,” Rep. Derek Skees said. “We want to provide it forward in a COVID panel."
So with two and a half weeks to go before the session's first day, it will now be up to the 8-person COVID-19 response panel to decide what precautions are put in place.