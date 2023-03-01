HELENA, Mont. - House Bill 82 is currently going through the Montana Legislature and it's a bill that would create an enlistment incentive program for the Montana National Guard.

"It's important that we have a strong National Guard to support our nation's needs for national defense and also for meeting any state needs we have," said Major General Pete Hronek, the adjutant general for the state of Montana.

That's where the bill comes into play.

"I have had a deficit for the last four or five years, and it's time to get back out of that deficit because I'm stressing them out; because the deployments and all those type of things. So, the more I have, the less I'm activating those to either go overseas or here. It's less stress to the employers and less stress to the families," said Maj. Gen. Hronek.

The incentive program would give current guard members or honorably discharged veterans up to $500 for each new or prior service recruit they refer to the Montana National Guard (either air or army).

"It lets me compete for future missions as we look at the future threats. And that's just a huge piece, we've got to be able to always present and have capable Montanans that can be strong and deter those future threats," said Maj. Gen. Hronek.

This bill comes at a time where the Montana Air National Guard is seeing one of it's highest enlistment quarters in the past decade.

According to the Air National Guard, 27 people joined the 120th Airlift Wing in the year's first quarter; the average for the past decade in the same time period is 25.1 enlistments.

"I've deployed over a thousand soldiers and airmen overseas and all in the last couple of years, I've put over a thousand soldiers and airmen on state active duty support, floods, and fires," said Maj. Gen. Hronek.

While $500 can add up as each new member takes the oath of enlistment, it's something Major General Hronek says will pay for itself.

"Even though it's money going to somebody to do, by bringing a recruit in it more than pays for itself. So, this really isn't a program that costs us anything. It actually brings in people that using federal dollars that are that are here will basically pay for itself so I get the state wins by bringing in this revenue and great professionals," said Maj. Gen. Hronek.

Major General Hronek says that to serve is a calling and it's service before self.

He stresses all 3,700 members of the Montana National Guard (1,000 air and 2,700 army) value protecting our community and our nation.

Right now the bill has been transmitted to the second house and you can keep up with HB82's progress by click here.

If passed, the bill would go into effect in July 2023.