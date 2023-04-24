UPDATE: 3:30 PM - This afternoon the session on the House floor came to a halt after Speaker Regier would not call on Rep. Zephyr once again.
Trying to speak on SB 518, a bill that would give parents more say in their child's education, Representative Zephyr pushed her button to alert the Speaker she had comment.
When the Speaker did not recognize her, the House upheld his decision with a vote and immediately a gallery full of more than 100 people erupted in chants yelling, "Let her speak" and "Our House".
The Speaker asked all members of the House to move to the sides of room and session was immediately paused.
Within 20 minutes police can be seen entering the gallery, wearing helmets and carrying shields, forcing people out of the area.
Videos surfacing on social media show Sherriff Leo Dutton and other Lewis and Clark County deputies escorting people in handcuffs away from the House Floor.
As of 4:20 session had resumed, however Rep. Zephyr is not on the floor.
She tweeted this out: I have stepped off the house floor to show support for those who were arrested defending democracy. I will be back as soon as I can
Readings of bills and votes have continued and no one on the House floor has addressed the interruption.
This is a developing story and we will update it as soon as we have more information.
HELENA, Mont. - The community is gathering at the Montana State Capitol in support of Rep. Zooey Zephyr of Missoula Monday afternoon.
Last week, the Freedom Caucus called to censure Zephyr after a discussion on Senate Bill 99, a bill prohibiting certain medical and surgical treatments, including puberty blockers, cross sex hormones and gender reassignment surgeries for children struggling with their gender identity.
Speaker of the House Matt Regier ignored Zephyr during a discussion on the floor of the Montana House of Representatives about Senate Bill 458, a bill regarding the definition of sex in Montana law, and the Rules Committee decided Regier is within his right to ignore Zephyr.
The front of the Montana Capital Building has had a banner stretched across it with “Democracy Dies Here” over the Speaker denying Rep Zooey Zephyr the right to speak on any bill moving forward. pic.twitter.com/4A48FCcokC— Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) April 24, 2023
Look at the crowd in the gallery!https://t.co/GBZ0lV62WF— Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) April 24, 2023
This is a developing story.
