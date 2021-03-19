WHITEHALL, Mont. - Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park is holding a guided walk through the park on March 27.
The guided 3.5-mile hike will start at 2:00 pm from the visitor center and last until 3:00 pm, focusing on the complex geology of the London Hills.
Participants are asked to bring sturdy hiking shoes, clothes for a variety of weather conditions, water and a light snack for the trail.
There are up to 15 positions open for the hike, and to sign up you can either email Zack Story at zack.story@mt.gov or call the caverns at 406-287-3541.
A $4 per person fee will need to be paid ahead of time, and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says there will be no refunds available after purchase.
From a release from FWP, geologic records for the area date back more than 1 billion years. Pieces of this large portion of geologic time have been uncovered all throughout the park, allowing visitors to catch a glimpse of what may have been happening in the park millions of years ago.