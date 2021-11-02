HELENA, Mont. - The Lewis and Clark Board of Commissioners announced their opposition Tuesday to proposed Congressional redistricting plans which would divide their county into two districts.
The Commissioners voiced concerns over splitting the City of Helena from the Helena Valley in a letter sent to Montana’s Districting and Apportionment Commission.
“Since most of the people who live in the Helena Valley, work in the City of Helena, we cannot imagine the logic that would prevent thousands of our Lewis and Clark County residents from voting in a Congressional district where they spend half of their waking hours,” the letter states.
You can view the the Commissioner’s full letter below: