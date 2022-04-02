HELENA, Mont. - A Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy is looking for information on a vehicle and individuals.

Deputy Jess Patrick is asking for information regarding an investigation he is conducting.

Not much information was given on the investigation, however, the sheriff’s office shared screenshots from a video of the individuals and a vehicle that are dated March 25, around 7:30 pm.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Sheriff's Office Dispatch at 406-447-8235, option 1.

