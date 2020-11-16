HELENA - Lewis and Clark Public Health is encouraging families to practice a safe Thanksgiving as COVID-19 cases are increasing in the county.
LCPH is recommending the public keeps gatherings in small groups, practices social distancing and restricts time spent together to reduce COVID-19 transmission.
"After eight months of the pandemic, no doubt many families are looking forward to the holidays and spending time with loved ones both close and far away," LCPH writes in a release. "Unfortunately, COVID-19 thrives in the exact conditions the holidays bring – being indoors and around a lot of people. However, with a little preparation, creativity and care, families can celebrate safely this year. In addition to wearing a mask, physical distancing and washing hands, there are several ways to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, while still enjoying the traditions of the holiday."
In their release LCPH lists the following recommendations to follow in order to have a safe holiday with friends and family:
- Have a virtual Thanksgiving meal with your family and friends who don’t live with you.
- Prepare traditional dishes and deliver them to others in a way that does not involve meeting them (for example, leave the food on the porch).
- Have a small outdoor meal with family and friends who live nearby.
- Set a strict limit on the number of guests.
- Use contactless pickup for groceries to minimize interaction with those you don’t know.
- Set expectations for your guests – explain how they can help celebrate safely.
- Make a plan (and stick to it!) to clean and disinfect high touch areas regularly throughout the gathering.
- If weather is a factor and you must eat indoors, open windows to increase ventilation.
- Limit the number of people in food preparation areas.
- Avoid serving food in a buffet or potluck setting to minimize crowding.
- Designate one attendee to serve individual plates of food. Make sure this person wears a mask and washes their hands
- Keep the get together shorter than usual and make room for physical distancing. Being within 6 feet of someone who has COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period greatly increases the risk of becoming sick.
- Limit the number of households attending, or do not mix households at all.
- Keep your attendees local to reduce the risk of transmission associated with traveling.
Further, LCPH suggests not only wearing a mask, but keeping one in a plastic baggie while eating or drinking to prevent contamination. Also, keep away from the area where food is being prepared or managed.
LCPH says folks should get a COVID-19 test at least 72 hours before spending Thanksgiving or any holiday with others for some self-assurance. The public can get a drive-through test at PureView with no referral necessary.
“We’re not telling families to cancel Thanksgiving,” Lewis and Clark County Health Officer Drenda Niemann said in the release, “we only ask that people parse down their guest lists, or preferably only celebrate with their immediate family. If you choose to celebrate with others, please find creative ways to ensure everyone will come away from gathering without the fear of coming down with COVID-19.”
In the release, LCPH stresses the importance of not attending gatherings if you are feeling sick, have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in contact with COVID-19 in the last two weeks. Those in high-risk groups such as older adults, those with underlying conditions or those who are pregnant, should reconsider participating in in-person gatherings, according to LCPH.