Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF CENTRAL MONTANA...NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL MONTANA, CASCADE. IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA, EASTERN GLACIER, EASTERN PONDERA, EASTERN TETON, NORTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT, SOUTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT AND TOOLE. IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA, CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK. * THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * PERIODS OF MODERATE TO LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN WILL CONTINUE TODAY ACROSS WESTERN PORTIONS OF CENTRAL MONTANA WITH FOCUS FOR HEAVIER RAIN SHIFTING NORTH ALONG THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT LATER TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY TUESDAY. THE HIGHEST RAINFALL TOTALS ARE LIKELY ALONG AND ADJACENT TO THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT WHERE 1 TO 4 INCHES ARE PREDICTED, WITH LOCALIZED AMOUNTS UP TO 6 INCHES POSSIBLE NEAR THE SOUTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT WEST OF AUGUSTA. * SMALL STREAM RISES FROM PRECIPITATION THAT HAS ALREADY FALLEN ARE LIKELY TODAY ALONG AND EAST OF THE SOUTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT WITH ADDITIONAL WATER POTENTIALLY MOVING OVER SOME RURAL AND MOUNTAIN ROADS. LATEST FORECASTS INDICATE THE DEARBORN RIVER WILL BEGIN RISING SHARPLY TODAY, POTENTIALLY REACHING FLOOD STAGE NEAR CRAIG THIS EVENING BEFORE CRESTING NEAR MODERATE FLOOD STAGE EARLY TUESDAY. THE SUN RIVER IS PREDICTED TO POTENTIALLY REACH FLOOD STAGE BY TUESDAY NEAR SIMMS WITH LATER RISES PREDICTED ON THE MARIAS RIVER NEAR SHELBY AND SAINT MARY RIVER NEAR THE INTERNATIONAL BOUNDARY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS MT HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN MONTANA... DEARBORN RIVER AT CRAIG AFFECTING LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY. FOR THE DEARBORN RIVER...INCLUDING CRAIG...MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES SHOULD TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS IMMEDIATELY. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. TO ESCAPE RISING WATER, TAKE THE SHORTEST PATH TO HIGHER GROUND. PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WWW.WEATHER.GOV. THE NEXT STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY TUESDAY MORNING AT 600 AM MDT. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE DEARBORN RIVER AT CRAIG. * FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO WEDNESDAY EVENING. * AT 6:15 AM MDT MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 4.6 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 6.5 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE LATE THIS AFTERNOON TO A CREST OF 8.2 FEET TOMORROW MORNING. IT WILL THEN FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE WEDNESDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 6.5 FEET, THE RIVER COMES OUT OF ITS BANKS WITHIN REACH OF THE USGS GAUGE, FLOODING FIELDS TO THE NORTH OF RIVER AND WEST OF HIGHWAY 287. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS FORECAST CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 8.1 FEET ON 05/27/2019. &&