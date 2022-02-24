HELENA, Mont. - Multiple local nonprofit organizations in Lewis and Clark County were presented a check from CARES Reserve funds for their work in the community Tuesday.
The Lewis and Clark Board of County Commissioners allocated $275,000 in County CARES Reserve funds to eleven local organizations a release from Lewis and Clark County said.
Each organization was presented with a $25,000 check along with a letter thanking the recipient for their work in the community.
“We want to thank you and recognize your outstanding contribution to this community during the COVID 19 pandemic. Despite the many challenges that these past two-plus years have presented, you and your colleagues have continued to serve and support those with the greatest needs,” stated the letter from the Board of County Commissioners. “The funds received today are intended to support your organization as you continue to go the extra mile to serve our neighbors that need your special gifts and care in their most vulnerable moments.”
The county’s release says the recipient organizations have served a crucial role in COVID-19 response with the most vulnerable citizens.
Organizations receiving funds include:
CASA of Lewis and Clark County
Florence Crittenton Home
Friendship Center
Family Promise of Helena
God’s Love
Good Samaritan Ministries
Helena Food Share
PureView Health Center
United Way of Greater Helena Area
Youth Homes
YWCA
