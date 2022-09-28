UPDATE, SEPT. 29

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton has identified the drowning victim as Kyle Verley, of Helena.

Verley was taken for an autopsy in Missoula at the State Crime Lab and the manner of his death has been deemed accidental with the cause is reported to be drowning, according to Dutton.

HELENA, Mont. - A man drowned after walking into mud in Spring Meadow Lake State Park on Wednesday.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff, Leo Dutton says the man, 29, was fully dressed and holding a toddler on his shoulders when he walked into a deeper part of the swimming area of the lake.

The man walked into mud and the child reportedly began struggling.

The child was saved by a woman who was with the child’s mother on shore, however, the man went underwater.

Emergency responders were called at 2:34 pm, and Dutton says the man was found by first responders but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The child and the child’s mother were also taken to St. Peter’s Health for an examination.

The name of the man was not released at this time.