HELENA, Mont. - Heavy rain and snow melt across much of the Rocky Mountain Front may cause spring flooding, according to the National Weather Service. With rainy conditions expected for much of Lewis and Clark County this week, county officials are urging residents to prepare.
County officials say residents should avoid contact with floodwater where possible. Floodwater can contain pathogens and be contaminated with sewage and wastewater, pet and livestock waste and other pollutants.
Officials say the novel coronavirus has been detected in wastewater nationwide. While it is unknown if the virus is transmitted through contact with contaminated wastewater and incidence of COVID-19 in Montana is low, the county says extra precautions should be taken where septic systems may contaminate floodwater. People working in floodwater should avoid ingestion or contact, and wash hands and sanitize after exposure.
The county advises residents not to drink, cook or wash with water from a private well that has been flooded as it can cause illness. Where floodwaters affect wells, use hand sanitizer for hand washing and bleach for cleaning and disinfecting surfaces. Click here for information on flooding and your well.
Residents are also advised to obey all road closure signs and barricades and take alternative routes. Do not drive through standing water on roads or in parking lots. The average vehicle can be swept off the road in 12 inches of moving water and roads covered by water are prone to collapse. Attempting to drive through water may also stall your engine and result in irreparable damage.
You can report flooding to local authorities immediately and contact the County Floodplain Manager at (406) 447-8375 regarding emergency floodplain permitting.