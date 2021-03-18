Lewis and Clark County Commissioners to vote on joining Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority

LEWIS & CLARK COUNTY, Mont. - Lewis and Clark County Commissioners will vote to join 12 other counties on the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority.
The authority is working to establish an affordable, long-distance passenger rail service through southern Montana, including through Helena.
Andy Hunthausen, chair of the Lewis and Clark County Commission, said he's interested in finding out if this is a viable effort, but he wants to make sure he's moving forward with what the public wants.
"This is really important because, I think, it has huge impacts wide and far for our community," Hunthausen said. "Potential, like we talked about, tax impacts or funding impacts. It also helps us understand how they want us to move forward on their behalf. Is this high in the sky thinking or is this something you really want us to explore. We serve them and we're here on their behalf, so we want to know what they think."
The commissioner said so far, he's heard 99.9% positive comments towards this effort, mentioning it would make winter travel and participating in state government easier, as well as bring tourism to the county.
If the resolution passes, Lewis and Clark County will request to join the authority. They will still have to be approved.
The meeting will be held 9 a.m. on March 18 through Zoom. The commissioner encouraged the community and business community to attend and make their voices heard. To view the full meeting agenda and Zoom link, click here.