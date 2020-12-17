Lewis and Clark County Health Board Enacts New COVID Regulations

HELENA - Lewis and Clark County made a pre-emptive strike ahead of the Governor’s COVID-19 directive expiring. However, a couple of new additions to the order have businesses concerned.
The County Board of Health made the decision to include the Governor's directive in their county orders because of concerns ahead of holiday gatherings next week and the upcoming legislative session.
The biggest change will add gyms to the list of places in the county that have to reduce capacity to 50 percent. Citizens are divided over the ruling, with some businesses concerned that it will hurt them even more than previous orders.
However, some of those who spoke during the meeting were supportive of the measures. Jill Steeley is the CEO of Pureview Health Center and considers them necessary until the cases have gone down.
“As a healthcare provider in Helena, I’m one of two entities testing people who are symptomatic or are close contacts,” Steeley said. “I can tell you that we are very overwhelmed. We need to ensure we follow the prevention measures in place to continue to reduce the spread.”
As mentioned, there is some concern with the Governor's seat changing hands that restrictions will be lifted, but the Governor-elect says that he will wear a mask inside the Capitol and his administration has not given any indication that they will be making those changes right away upon taking office.
County Public Health Officer Drenda Niemann says she isn’t taking any chances.
“We are unsure what those ongoing statewide directives and restrictions might be, so at this point, it really comes back down to the local level," Niemann said.
With legislators coming to Helena next month and no COVID-related restrictions in place as of now, local health officials are especially concerned about an uptick in cases.