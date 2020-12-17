Lewis and Clark County Health Board Enacts New COVID Regulations

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Eastern Teton, Meagher, Judith Basin, Eastern Pondera, Toole, Cascade, Chouteau, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark and Fergus. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds may blow down limbs, trees, and power lines. A few local power outages are possible. Travel may become difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&