MISSOULA, Mont. - With 12 counties already on board The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority, Lewis and Clark County is pulling into the station.
The Board of County Commissioners met on Thursday, to decide if they'd be the next passengers to hop on the train.
The commissioners raised concerns about a possible mill levy tax that would be used to help operate the Rail Authority.
They worry that the Authority would hold a vote on a levy, combining the total votes from every county and that the bigger counties would have all the power.
The commissioners voted unanimously to wait to join the Authority to make sure that it's a good investment opportunity.
But most, including Chair of the Lewis and Clark County Commissioners, Andy Hunthausen, are still open to the idea.
"Whatever investment that we make and if that's federal, state or local taxpayer investment, there is opportunity to get a lot of that investment back through economic activities, whether it's through tourism or people coming to the state capitol," Hunthausen said.
Missoula County Commissioner, David Strohmaier, who is spearheading the project, said they don't plan on voting on a levy right off the bat.
When and if that does happen, Strohmaier said it would be voted on a county-by-county basis, with the money going to the Authority.
There were also concerns about whether a county could exit the authority after joining.
Strohmaier said they can unless there are financial obligations tied to a county, such as taxes.
However, he said he's glad the county decided to wait so that they can clear up any confusion among all the counties.
The commissioners will revisit the topic again on April 1st and are asking for public comment before then.