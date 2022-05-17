HELENA– With the warmer months coming, Lewis and Clark County Humane Society is expecting bundles of kittens to be soon arriving and with a nationwide shortage of baby formula for humans, though the impact is nowhere near the same, the cost of both formula and food has significantly increased.

Wet dog food, dry food, not excluding cats, have also become more of a challenge to find and order as food for everyone continues to climb in price due to inflation.

But baby kitten formula, food and liter are not the only items that the animal shelter could use a hand with this spring.

said Cassidy Cook, Director of Development and Communications stated,

"We order it, as you can image, in large scales, we get pallets of animal food and pallets of liter, food in particular, sometimes and it has been a little bit more unpredictable. As with a lot of things, it has to do with shipping issues and it has to do with the supplies they use to make the animal food. So, there's been a few moments where we were like, 'oh--what are we going to do?' but we've been okay. . "

When asked if there was anything that the Humane Society could really use other than food and kitten formula, Cook continued, “Blankets are something we go through a lot."

The Humane Society is expanding their foster care program, looking for anyone who can help with the influx of pets coming and staying at the shelter.

“We are just constantly looking for more foster families, it helps us learn a lot about the animals and it helps them decompress from the shelter. It’s just a better environment especially for mama and kittens, and things like that, and so we could always use, if you have a spare bedroom, or spare bathroom, or whatever, that’s something we always need,” said Cook.

Cook shared that since people have been going back to work since the pandemic began to subside earlier this year, more and more pets are being dropped off at the shelter due to unexpected separation anxiety and not being able to properly care for, or spend quality time with the pets like before.

Dogs like "Tilty" who have spent more than 288 days at the shelter, are in need of foster/adoption and a little TLC.

For more information on how you can help donate to a furry friend at the Lewis and Clark Humane Society, please visit: L&C Humane