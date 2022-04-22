HELENA, Mont. - Lewis and Clark County launched a new online option for community members to report criminal drug activity.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office said via Facebook anyone with information about illicit drug distribution, trafficking or manufacturing may contact Missouri River Drug Task Force (MRDTF) at (406) 447-8046 or complete the form online at joinlccso.org/mrdtf.

"Drug trafficking affects everyone in our community, directly or indirectly – families, children, businesses, the court system, law enforcement, corrections, first responders, schools, hospitals. The Missouri River Drug Task Force is a multi-agency task force that goes after major drug trafficking organizations in Gallatin, Lewis and Clark, Park, Meagher, Madison, Broadwater, and Sweetgrass counties. In addition to pursuing drug traffickers, the MRDTF supports the Montana Meth Project and the DEA’s Drug Take-Back Day," LCSO's Facebook post said.

The online reporting option is available for residents living in the east Helena Police Department and Helena Police Department jurisdictions.