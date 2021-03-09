Lewis and Clark County prepares to lift COVID restrictions

HELENA -- As COVID-19 cases decline in Montana, Lewis and Clark County plans to lift all of their COVID-related restrictions starting Thursday, with one exception...the mask mandate.
With the criteria that Lewis and Clark County has in place, earlier today County Health Officer Drenda Niemann says that the county is expected to reach a low enough threshold that allows them to drop the restrictions.
Residents in the county are still being asked to remain vigilant as there are still some COVID-19 cases in the area. There are also no longer capacity restrictions at the county level, which play a critical role as high school and college graduation season approaches later in the spring.
Niemann also says that businesses may require time to get back to normal in terms of hours and staffing, but she is excited that things can continue to inch closer to normal.
"These businesses, it's going to take them some time to adjust to no restrictions,” Niemann said. “They may not have the staff to open up full 100 percent or they may not have the supplies to open up 100 percent."
I also asked Niemann how she feels the vaccination process is going in the county, and she is encouraged by both the progress being made, and the rumored increase in vaccine allotments in the near future.
"We have incredible partnerships with both St. Peter's Hospital as well as Pureview Health Center,” Niemann said. “And our three organizations along with many, many volunteers and our community organizations have really helped pulled off an incredible feat."
Niemann says that she will feel comfortable traveling to see family again this summer after she gets the vaccine, and added that as more Montanans get the shot, the more freedoms people will have around the country.