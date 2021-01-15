HELENA, Mont. - Lewis and Clark County Public Health said they’ve run out of registrations within an hour of announcing their upcoming drive-through COVID-19 vaccination.
According to the county, using limited tickets for eligible groups helps make steady progress in reaching a population of roughly 20 thousand people.
In a post around 8:34 Friday morning, Lewis and Clark County Public Health (LCPH) announced two drive-through clinics targeting older adults in phase 1B’s first tier.
“We just have limited doses right now, so we knew we couldn’t open it up to the entire 1B phase,” Brett Lloyd, emergency preparedness coordinator for Lewis and Clark County Public Health said.
But after just 40 minutes Lloyd said registrations quickly ran out on their website, without any technical hiccups. On Facebook, public comments seemingly expressed frustration at the update.
“I know a lot of people had trouble getting in, but it’s no different from getting tickets for a concert. Sometimes they go really quickly,” Lloyd said.
Lloyd said he understands where they’re coming from, but feels registering online is better than the physical alternative.
“I can’t have 8,000 people show up all at once at the fairgrounds for 400 doses, that’s not the responsible way to do things,” he said.
In a separate post, the county’s emergency management said these health events depend on vaccine supply.
“This is a complicated, coordinated effort, and there will be more chances to get it,” they wrote.
For now, LCCPH asks for people’s patience as they wait on more federal shipments.
“From this point forward, people over 70 will always be eligible, so this is not their only opportunity to get the shot,” Lloyd said.
Anyone who did get a ticket can arrive at the county fairgrounds as early as 1 p.m. on Tuesday or Wednesday, as long as they also bring proof of age and address.
Lloyd said they plan to host more vaccination events in the near future, including walk-ins and mobile versions, as soon as they get more vaccines.