HELENA - Lewis and Clark Public Health is working with a new appointment system to schedule people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to Lewis and Clark Public Health, they are no longer using Eventbrite for appointments and will be using Waitwhile, which they say they hope will be easier for all members of the community to use and provide more opportunities for direct communication.
First-dose Pfizer vaccination will continue to be distributed for those in Phase 1B, Tier 1 and those eligible in Phase 1 A.
People included in Phase 1B Tier 1 are all Lewis and Clark County residents aged 70-years-old and over only.
Lewis and Clark Public Health notes that people aged 16 to 69 with risk conditions do not qualify for the clinics at this time.
There will be drive-thru clinics that will serve 450 people a day on Tuesday, Feb. 9 and Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. An appointment through Lewis and Clark Public Health’s appointment system is required.
Vaccinations at the drive-thrus will be the Pfizer first dose.
Those who are eligible for the vaccine who want to attend a clinic must secure an appointment time either day using Waitwhile, a “how-to” video is available online here.
Lewis and Clark Public Health says appointment times will become available at 9:00 am on Feb. 5 and appointment times will automatically be available through a registration link on Lewis and Clark Public Health’s website here or on the COVID-19 Hub here.
Additional appointment details from Lewis and Clark Public Health:
There is a limit of one person, per order
Individuals can reserve an appointment time based on the availability of time slots
To make an appointment, you will be required to provide your full name, email address, cellphone or home phone number, home address and date of birth
At the fairgrounds, verification is required and anyone there to receive a vaccination must provide a photo ID for proof of age showing an address in Lewis and Clark County. If your photo ID does not have an address, such as a US Passport, you can present a utility bill, phone bill, or another document with a Lewis and Clark County address. Those who do not bring these items will be turned away.
Seniors who prefer to speak with someone can call Rocky Mountain Development Council Area IV Agency on Aging, which has volunteered to provide seniors who have access barriers to the online system with a call center at 406-447-1680.
Lewis and Clark Public Health notes that the call center is not for the public and is for those 70-years-old and older who have access barriers to using the appointment website. The call center will operate beginning Feb. 5 at 9:00 am.
Phase 1B vaccination eligibility by tiered priority within the population will continue to be rolled out by the county and more details on additional clinics and any changes to priority populations will be released later.
