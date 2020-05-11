HELENA, Mont. - The Unified Health Command of Lewis and Clark County say requests for cloth masks continue to come into the Lewis and Clark County Emergency Operations Center (EOC), and donations are still being accepted. The masks are intended for individuals and essential businesses in need.
The county says it has received 1,361 cloth masks so far, with 1,000 masks being donated by Bozeman's Masks for Heroes. Individuals in the community have donated an additional 361 masks.
The county says 247 individual requests have come in for a total of 1,955 masks. These requests come from essential businesses, individuals and families.
Lewis and Clark County says masks will be given first to high-risk individuals without means to acquire their own mask, then to organizations with limited resources to acquire masks that are interacting with high-risk individuals (long-term-care facilities, group homes, etc.), before going to other local businesses.
Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) is encouraging the public to wear cloth face coverings – not surgical masks or N-95 respirators – in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, like grocery stores and pharmacies.
LCPH says face coverings should not give anyone a false sense of security and that social distancing and hand washing are still very important protective measures to continue.
Anyone who wishes to request a mask should fill out an online form that can be found on the county’s website: www.lccountymt.gov/covid-19. Those without computer or internet access can call the Emergency Operation Center Public Information Line at 406-447-1605 and leave a voicemail with name, phone number, situation and number of masks requested.
If you would like to donate hand-sewn cloth masks, please visit: https://www.volunteerhelena.org/need/detail/?need_id=513520
There are also a number of Montana businesses offering face masks to purchase, including:
- Capital Laundry
- West Paw, Bozeman: https://www.westpaw.com/customer-service/our-team/customer-service#contactus
- Red Ants Pants/Bearpaw Outfitters, White Sulphur Springs: https://redantspants.com/contact-us/
- Pintlar Medical, Philipsburg: http://www.pintlermedical.com/
- ReCreate Designs, Polson: https://www.recreatedesigns.com/