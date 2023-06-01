HELENA, Mont. - The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office is looking for things a suspect dropped while fleeing law enforcement on foot Thursday.
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton reported several reports were made of theft from neighborhoods along Applegate Dr. from John G. Mine Rd. to Lincoln Rd.
With help from the community, a suspect was located, however, Dutton says the suspect tried to flee and led law enforcement on a short foot pursuit.
The suspect reportedly went through several yards and fields while dropping items.
Some of the items have been located, but others are missing, including a small caliber handgun and other items of evidence.
Now, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to check their property and to report anything that does not belong to them.
You can make reports to the Dispatch Center at 406-447-8293, option 2 then option 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.