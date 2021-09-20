HELENA, Mont. - An inmate at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center died after he was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday around 11:09 a.m., the sheriff said.
According to a release from the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, responders tried lifesaving measures on the inmate; however, the efforts were unsuccessful, and the inmate was pronounced dead at the scene.
The State of Montana pathologist in the Missoula Crime Lab did an autopsy on the inmate. The inmate's cause of death was determined to be asphyxia due to hanging, and the manner was suicide, LCSO's release said.
The inmate was identified as Benjamin "Jammer" Halverson, 25, of East Helena. His family has been informed of his death.
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said in the release he asked the Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation to do a investigation on the death, and asked an independent coroner to preside over the investigation.