HELENA- The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Bryce Crete Cobbs.
LCSO says Cobbs pleaded guilty in 2016 to charges of sexual abuse of children, criminal child endangerment, tampering with evidence and sexual assault.
As a part of a plea agreement, Cobbs’ sentencing was deferred and he served 30 days in jail.
Cobbs is currently classified by the SVOR as a non-compliant sexual offender, and authorities are asking for help from the public in locating him.
His last known address was in Ravalli County according to CCSO.
If you know of Cobbs’ whereabouts, you are asked to call 406-444-7068.