HELENA - The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office says they have received numerous complaints Saturday about horses at the fairgrounds.
They are asking people to not call their dispatch or message their Facebook regarding the horses.
According to the sheriff’s office, they are currently investigating the matter.
