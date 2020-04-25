HELENA- The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is warning people of a scam after a 12-year-old girl received a call from a man stating he was from Whitehall Police Department.
LCCSO says a deputy received the report on Friday, saying when the girl's father called the number back, it connected to LCCSO dispatch.
It was reported that the man who claimed to be from the Whitehall Police Department did not ask for anything specific.
The deputy called to confirm, and the number is connected to LCCSO dispatch according to the sheriff's office.
LCCSO is reminding people that neither they or any other law enforcement agency will call to solicit money over the phone or via any website.