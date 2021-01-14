HELENA - Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) announced Thursday they are opening the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations to Phase one-B, tier-one next week at the Lewis and Clark County fairgrounds.
Phase one-B, tier-one includes county residents 70-years-old and older and qualifying Phase one-A healthcare employees, according to a release from LCPH.
The county will hold two drive-through vaccination clinics Tuesday, Jan. 19 and Wednesday, Jan. 20 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. LCPH says they are distributing a total of 450 vaccines each day depending on vaccine availability.
Everyone who falls into the Phase one-B, tier-one and Phase one-A categories must pre-register. Registration begins Friday, Jan. 15.
Vaccine receivers must reserve a timed ticket in the county's effort to productively administer the vaccine -- individuals are restricted to one ticket each and may not trade tickets.
LCPH said qualifying residents must bring a form of photo identification that has a Lewis and Clark County address on it and proof of age. If the photo identification doesn't have an address on it, residents must also bring proof of their address such as a utility bill or a phone bill.
Seniors who have accessibility obstruction to the online ticketing system may call the Rocky Mountain Development Council Area IV Agency at 406-447-1680 starting Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. -- this service is for vaccine receivers in the 70-years-old or older category only.
Due to a large amount of vaccine receivers in the Phase one-B category and a limited vaccine availability, the county will gradually release Phase one-B vaccine priority in tiers, LCPH said.
LCPH added PureView will have drive-through COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.