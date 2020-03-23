Lewis and Clark County Website

HELENA, Mont. - The Lewis and Clark County Treasurer/Clerk and Recorder announced office closures and restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. To further limit exposure with both staff and the public, the following services will be available through mail and online only beginning Monday at 5 p.m.

The listed services are available on an emergency basis by calling the department needed during regular office hours (8-5 M-F):

  • Elections (406) 447-8339
  • Records (406) 447-8337
  • Tax Department (406) 447-8329
  • Motor Vehicle Department (406) 447-8328
  • Accounting Department (406) 447-8327

