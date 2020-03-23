HELENA, Mont. - The Lewis and Clark County Treasurer/Clerk and Recorder announced office closures and restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. To further limit exposure with both staff and the public, the following services will be available through mail and online only beginning Monday at 5 p.m.
The listed services are available on an emergency basis by calling the department needed during regular office hours (8-5 M-F):
- Elections (406) 447-8339
- Records (406) 447-8337
- Tax Department (406) 447-8329
- Motor Vehicle Department (406) 447-8328
- Accounting Department (406) 447-8327
A full list of County services available by phone or online is available at https://www.lccountymt.gov/home/news-item.html?tx_news_pi1%5Bnews%5D=495&tx_news_pi1%5Bcontroller%5D=News&tx_news_pi1%5Baction%5D=detail&cHash=16b460afd5daed0ce369215c3eb819e6