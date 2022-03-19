HELENA–Mont. The Helena Building Association (HBIA) is putting on its 28th annual Home and Garden Trade Show.
The event collaborates with various businesses in the industry for builders, sub-contractors, suppliers and aid homeowners to get a jump start on their spring and summer projects.
Featured vendors, like Helena Sand and Gravel, Mattress Firm, and Bath Planet, set up shop to inspire Lewis and Clark County fairground dwellers for some good spring cleaning and future home renovation ideas.
Darcy Larson, executive officer of Helena Building Industry Association said, “Everyone has their own niche– they are all different, you might just be looking for landscape, or you might just be looking for new siding, or new windows, so I think it’s very specific to what you’re looking for; you can get a mattress, you can a spa–so we have really brought in a culmination of a bunch of different businesses.”
Other vendors like Bath Planet, who have multiple locations, not in just the valley, but Missoula, Great Falls and Billings, are newer to the trade show family, with this being their second year at the fairgrounds.
"So, this is now our second year doing the Helena Home Show, so it's something that's been very good for us here in the Valley,” said Mark Abramson, branch manager.
The Home and Garden Trade Show will continue until Sunday, March 20 until 4:00 p.m.
Tickets are $5 and you do not have to be a member of the Helena Building Industry to attend.
