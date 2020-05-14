HELENA- The 2020 Lewis and Clark Festival has been canceled.
According to the Lewis and Clark Foundation, they made the decision to cancel the festival due to COVID-19.
Social distancing would be difficult to maintain with large crowds of people the foundation determined.
“Cancelling the Lewis and Clark Festival was a very difficult decision to make, but the Foundation’s board of directors concluded that it was the right thing to do this year, with health concerns related to the pandemic,” said Jay Russell, Executive Director for the Lewis & Clark Foundation. He said that while the event is held outdoors in Gibson Park, “we anticipate large crowds and gatherings that would make it potentially unsafe.”
The festival is anticipated to return next year from June 18 through June 20, 2021, and is free to the public.