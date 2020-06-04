HELENA- The Lewis and Clark Foundation announced that the 2020 Trail Mixer Dinner and Auction would be moved from a larger inperson event to an online auction.
The Trail Mixer was initially scheduled for April 21, before being re-scheduled for October, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foundation has moved the auction to an online format to be held from June 23 through June 26.
The event has raised nearly $500,000 for the Lewis and Clark Foundayion the Foundation’s Executive Director, Jay Russell, says.
“The LCF supports the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center by funding programs, capital projects, marketing, and scholarships for rural schools,” Russell said.
The online auction will start at 12:01 am Tuesday, June 23 and run through 11:59 pm on Friday, June 26.
Items up for bid include:
A week in the Clearwater, Florida area with its top rated beaches in a fully furnished home, including airfare.
A day and a half of fishing for two on the Ft. Peck Reservoir with a licensed fishing guide, including two nights accommodations and tickets to the Ft. Peck Theater.
A history-themed trip to Charlottesville Virginia, including airfare, with a behind the scenes tour of Monticello, and 4 nights at the Clifton Inn, a manor house built for Thomas Jefferson's daughter.
A copy of the original Hotel California LP signed by all of the original Eagles Band members, including Glenn Frey.
Over 150 auction packages are already posted online that can be viewed here.
Proceeds benefit the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center and its Foundation. For questions or additional information, please call 406-452-5661.